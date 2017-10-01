Play

Davis will start Sunday's game at Atlanta in place of an injured Shaq Lawson.

We don't think Davis will see a full log of plays like a normal starter would, as Lorenzo Alexander can be used to rush the passer on downs he'd normally sit. Still, it's a nice development for the journeyman Davis, who's now with his third NFL team.

