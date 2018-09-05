Ryan Davis: Reaches injury settlement
Davis (ankle) reached an injury settlement with the Rams on Tuesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Davis would have spent the entire season on the Rams' injured reserve had both parties not reached an injury settlement. He will now be free to find a new landing spot once his health is up to par.
