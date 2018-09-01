Davis (ankle) was placed on the Rams' injured reserve Friday,Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Davis signed with the Rams just before training camp after playing all 16 games with the Bills last season. He was hoping to earn a role in the defensive line rotation, but his ankle injury will force him to watch the 2018 season from the sidelines.

