Ryan Davis: Released by Bills
Davis was released by the Bills on Friday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Davis played in all 16 games for the Bills in 2017, registering 26 tackles, including 3.0 sacks on the year. Despite his production on his limited snaps he was little more than a backup for the team and was slated to maintain that role in 2018. Now a free agent, he'll look to join another club, where he'll figure to hold a backup role once again.
