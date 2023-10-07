The Bills added Lawson to their injury report Saturday due to a toe injury, and he is considered questionable for Sunday's contest against Jacksonville in London, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Lawson didn't appear on the injury report at all during the week, so it's unclear when he picked up the toe issue. The veteran defensive end has been playing a rotational role for the Bills this season, logging less than half of the team's defensive snaps in three of the first four weeks. Lawson has totaled three tackles overall on the campaign.