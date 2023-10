Lawson (toe) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Chris Brown of the Bills Radio Network reports.

Lawson's toe injury forced him to sit out Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, but it looks like he's back to full health. Getting Lawson back on the field will be key for a Buffalo defense that placed both Matt Milano (leg) and DaQuan Jones (pectoral) on injured reserve Wednesday. The Bills take on the Giants in Week 6.