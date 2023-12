Lawson was listed as a full participant Friday after missing Thursday's practice session due to an illness.

Lawson has become a role player at this stage of his career with just 13 tackles -- including 1.0 sacks -- on the season while exceeding 50 percent of the defensive snaps in only two games. Nevertheless, the Bills' defensive line has stood out all season amid a banged-up defense, so having a good rotational piece like Lawson available can only help.