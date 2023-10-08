Lawson (toe) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London.

Lawson will be one of two edge rushers inactive for the contest, as he'll be joined in street clothes by Greg Rousseau (foot). Fortunately for Buffalo, the team will be getting some reinforcement to its pass rush in the form of Von Miller (knee), who is expected to be available on a limited pitch count in his season debut after being reinstated from the PUP list. Once Miller is fully ramped up and Rousseau is fully healthy, Lawson could end up getting lost in the shuffle in a deep pass-rushing group that also includes Leonard Floyd and A.J. Epenesa.