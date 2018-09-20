Jones (head) practiced on a limited basis for the second straight day Thursday, the Bills' official site reports.

Jones surprisingly didn't get concussed on a Week 2 hit where he took a licking after his helmet had already fallen off on the play. It looks like the veteran and special teams stud will keep on ticking even though he's scraped up. The Bills could use some extra depth at running back this week given that LeSean McCoy will be playing at less than 100 percent, if he plays at all.