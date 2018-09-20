Bills' Taiwan Jones: Two limited practices
Jones (head) practiced on a limited basis for the second straight day Thursday, the Bills' official site reports.
Jones surprisingly didn't get concussed on a Week 2 hit where he took a licking after his helmet had already fallen off on the play. It looks like the veteran and special teams stud will keep on ticking even though he's scraped up. The Bills could use some extra depth at running back this week given that LeSean McCoy will be playing at less than 100 percent, if he plays at all.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lynch vs. Peterson for Week 3 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Marshawn Lynch...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Bench Rivers
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Eight things to know in Week 3
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know about Week 3.
-
Latest news: Updates on Gordon, Cook
There was a ton of news to keep up with on Wednesday. Chris Towers catches you up on all of...