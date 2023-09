Jones was elevated to the Giants' active roster ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jones will be active for a second game in a row in Week 2 after played 15 snaps on special teams last week. The 25-year-old will likely operate in a similar role in the Giants' second game, while also serving as an extreme depth option behind Saquon Barkley at running back.