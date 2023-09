Jones reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday.

New York signed Jones to its practice squad Aug. 31 and elevated him for each of the first two weeks of the regular season. The veteran has yet to get any offensive snaps, with all of his work coming on special teams. However, the Giants lost Saquon Barkley to an ankle injury near the end of their Week 2 win over Arizona, so Jones could feasibly see some light work on offense if he's elevated again.