Bills' Tommy Sweeney: Low volume in win
Sweeney caught one of three targets for three yards in Sunday's win over the Bengals.
Even though starter Tyler Kroft remains out with foot and ankle injuries, it was Dawson Knox (3-67-1) who was a far bigger part of the game plan Sunday, with the latter on the field for 56 percent of the offensive plays to Sweeney's 29 percent. Sweeney's role could be even further reduced further once Kroft eventually returns. The seventh-round rookie has done a nice job to make the team and has turned in a few key plays already, but he looks resigned to a depth role during his first NFL campaign.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 4 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Believe It or Not: Jones a stud already?
Heath Cummings analyzes Week 3's results and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...
-
Giants lose Barkley to ankle sprain
With Saquon Barkley suffering a high-ankle sprain Sunday, Heath Cummings looks into what it...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...