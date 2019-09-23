Sweeney caught one of three targets for three yards in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Even though starter Tyler Kroft remains out with foot and ankle injuries, it was Dawson Knox (3-67-1) who was a far bigger part of the game plan Sunday, with the latter on the field for 56 percent of the offensive plays to Sweeney's 29 percent. Sweeney's role could be even further reduced further once Kroft eventually returns. The seventh-round rookie has done a nice job to make the team and has turned in a few key plays already, but he looks resigned to a depth role during his first NFL campaign.