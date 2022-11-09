Victor reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.
After spending the entire first half of the season on Baltimore's practice squad, Victor was finally promoted to the team's active roster prior to Monday's win over the Saints. In the contest, the 6-foot-4 receiver recorded one tackle on just two special teams snaps, and he also played four of a possible 68 offensive snaps but failed to log a target. With Rashod Bateman set to miss the remainder of the campaign with a foot injury, Victor's next opportunity for a promotion to the Ravens' 53-man roster comes before the Week 11 matchup versus Carolina.