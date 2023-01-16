Victor reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Victor was elevated from the practice squad for the third time this season ahead of Sunday's loss to the Bengals in the wild-card round. Though Baltimore had three wideouts unavailable on IR, the 26-year-old Victor was ultimately ruled inactive. The third-year receiver thus finished the 2022 season with zero targets while playing four of his nine total snaps on special teams, and he'll head into the 2023 campaign still in search of his first NFL reception.