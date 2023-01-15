The Ravens elevated Victor from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's wild-card game in Cincinnati, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

After Baltimore placed Tylan Wallace (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday, the team was in need of reinforcements at wide receiver. Victor thus finds himself available for game action for the third time this season. In the first two, he combined for five snaps on offense and five more on special teams, during which he managed one tackle on kick coverage.