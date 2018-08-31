Miller was waived by the Texans on Friday, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Miller simply never panned out after the Texans used a 2016 third-round pick to gamble on the former Ohio State quarterback -- with the intention of converting him to a receiver. Entering the 2018 campaign, the hope was that Miller would separate himself as a quality slot receiver, but Bruce Ellington was much more impressive in that capacity this preseason. While his time is now over in Houston, Miller still boasts elite athleticism and stands to have decent odds of being claimed off waivers by another team.