Miller was released by the Browns on Saturday.

Miller was fighting for a depth role after joining the Browns three weeks into August but was unable to make the 53-man roster. Having already been waived by the Eagles earlier in training camp, the receiver will try to find another opportunity to join an NFL roster.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week