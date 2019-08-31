Braxton Miller: Chopped by Browns
Miller was released by the Browns on Saturday.
Miller was fighting for a depth role after joining the Browns three weeks into August but was unable to make the 53-man roster. Having already been waived by the Eagles earlier in training camp, the receiver will try to find another opportunity to join an NFL roster.
