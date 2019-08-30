Miller caught three of six targets for 19 yards in Thursday's preseason finale against the Lions.

Nothing should be read into the fact that Miller received significant playing time in the final preseason game, traditionally a meaningless affair played mostly by guys that will end up released Saturday. Head coach Freddie Kitchens was eager to see Miller after the former Ohio State Buckeye was added to the roster last week. Antonio Callaway (suspension) will miss the first four games, so there is a spot available for Miller, who had one nice diving grab for 13 yards that dug the Browns out of a hole at their own 2-yard-line. His main challenger, Ishmael Hyman, had a bad first-quarter stretch with a couple of drops and couldn't corral a contested third-down pass.