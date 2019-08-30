Browns' Braxton Miller: Helps himself Thursday
Miller caught three of six targets for 19 yards in Thursday's preseason finale against the Lions.
Nothing should be read into the fact that Miller received significant playing time in the final preseason game, traditionally a meaningless affair played mostly by guys that will end up released Saturday. Head coach Freddie Kitchens was eager to see Miller after the former Ohio State Buckeye was added to the roster last week. Antonio Callaway (suspension) will miss the first four games, so there is a spot available for Miller, who had one nice diving grab for 13 yards that dug the Browns out of a hole at their own 2-yard-line. His main challenger, Ishmael Hyman, had a bad first-quarter stretch with a couple of drops and couldn't corral a contested third-down pass.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Get Shepard
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...