Poole wasn't tendered as a restricted free agent by the Falcons and visited the Jets on Wednesday, Tiffany Blackmon of NFL Network reports.

Poole had 74 tackles (53 solo), three interceptions and three sacks as a nickelback for the Falcons last year, but the team apparently wanted to look elsewhere. Th 26-year-old could fill a similar role if he signs with New York following the departure of Buster Skrine.