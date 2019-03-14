Brian Poole: Making visits as free agent
Poole wasn't tendered as a restricted free agent by the Falcons and visited the Jets on Wednesday, Tiffany Blackmon of NFL Network reports.
Poole had 74 tackles (53 solo), three interceptions and three sacks as a nickelback for the Falcons last year, but the team apparently wanted to look elsewhere. Th 26-year-old could fill a similar role if he signs with New York following the departure of Buster Skrine.
More News
-
Falcons' Brian Poole: Gets chance to hit open market•
-
Falcons' Brian Poole: Three interceptions in 2018•
-
Falcons' Brian Poole: Grabs pick in win•
-
Falcons' Brian Poole: Registers sack, fumble recovery•
-
Falcons' Brian Poole: Picks up first interception of season•
-
Falcons' Brian Poole: Falcons' third-leading tackler in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...
-
Fantasy impact of OBJ to Browns
The Odell Beckham trade has huge implications for the Browns and Giants in Fantasy.
-
Bell still a star in NY?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Le'Veon Bell now that he has signed with the...