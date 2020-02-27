The Broncos are expected to let Gotsis (knee) hit free agency in March, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Gotsis was moved to a reserve role even before sustaining an ACL injury Week 4 of the 2019 season, so Denver's decision to part ways with the 27-year-old doesn't come as much of a surprise. Having undergone ACL repair surgery in December, Gotsis' best-case scenario for a return would be as early as August, but he has a real chance of missing up to the first month of the 2020 regular season.