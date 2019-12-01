Broncos' Alexander Johnson: Active against Chargers
Johnson (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
After not practicing until Friday and only working in a limited capacity during that session, Johnson recovered enough for this divisional clash. Johnson has been superb lately with 33 tackles (18 solo) over his last three games, and this will be Johnson's first time starting without Von Miller (knee) on his side.
