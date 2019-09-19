Broncos' Andy Janovich: Won't play Sunday
Coach Vic Fangio said Thursday that Janovich (pectoral) won't play Sunday versus the Packers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Janovich will miss a third consecutive game due to his lingering pectoral injury. In Janovich's absence expect Andrew Beck to start at fullback versus Green Bay in Week 3.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Week 3 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3: Injuries, news and notes
Will Marlon Mack play? What's up with the Packers running backs and Saints quarterbacks? We...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through the every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...