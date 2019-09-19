Play

Coach Vic Fangio said Thursday that Janovich (pectoral) won't play Sunday versus the Packers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Janovich will miss a third consecutive game due to his lingering pectoral injury. In Janovich's absence expect Andrew Beck to start at fullback versus Green Bay in Week 3.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories