Fowler hauled in his only target during Sunday's 20-17 loss to Cincinnati for a gain of 18 yards.

The game broke a two-game catchless streak for Fowler, who has battled some issues with drops. The surer hands might be too little too late. Fowler ranked fourth among Denver receivers yet again this week with 24 offensive snaps as compared to 21 on special teams. He certainly hasn't lived up to the promise of his two-touchdown season debut.