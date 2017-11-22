Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Slips to No. 4 role
Fowler hauled in his only target during Sunday's 20-17 loss to Cincinnati for a gain of 18 yards.
The game broke a two-game catchless streak for Fowler, who has battled some issues with drops. The surer hands might be too little too late. Fowler ranked fourth among Denver receivers yet again this week with 24 offensive snaps as compared to 21 on special teams. He certainly hasn't lived up to the promise of his two-touchdown season debut.
More News
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...