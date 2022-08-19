Johnson is impressing in training camp and gaining quarterback Russell Wilson's trust, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Johnson signed with the Broncos this offseason as an undrafted free agent, and the 24-year-old is building quite the chemistry with Wilson thus far. The wideout practiced with the starters all week and is showing that he belongs with the likes of Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. Offensive coordinator Justin Outten said Thursday, "He does things behind the scenes to put him in a really good spot and it's just working with what's expected from us as coaches and what's expected by Russell. He's been doing a really good job in all aspects, not just the pass game, but the run game, too." This is high praise for Johnson, who impressed in Denver's first preseason game against the Cowboys, reeling in four catches for 64 yards. The UCF product is making the most of his opportunity and has a chance to secure a depth role in the Broncos' talented receiving corps ahead of the 2022 campaign.