Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Won't play Sunday

Marshall (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Marshall will remain sidelined for Week 9, as expected. The starting linebacker suffered a bone bruise during Denver's loss to the Chiefs last week, and should be considered week-to-week. Marshall will attempt to get healthy during the Broncos' bye week.

