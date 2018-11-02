Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Won't play Sunday
Marshall (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Marshall will remain sidelined for Week 9, as expected. The starting linebacker suffered a bone bruise during Denver's loss to the Chiefs last week, and should be considered week-to-week. Marshall will attempt to get healthy during the Broncos' bye week.
More News
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Suffers bone bruise•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Questionable to return•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Good to go vs. Chiefs•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Listed as questionable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...