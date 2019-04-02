Raiders' Brandon Marshall: Gets incentive-laden contract
Marshall's one-year contract with Oakland has a base value of $1.1 million, with $350,000 guaranteed and up to $3 million available via incentives, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
The contract suggests Marshall is expected to stick on the 53-man roster but won't be handed a starting job. He'll compete for snaps in a linebacker group that includes Tahir Whitehead, Vontaze Burfict, Marquel Lee, Nicholas Morrow and Jason Cabinda. There should ultimately be at least one serviceable IDP among the bunch, but it's tough to say which player(s) will emerge. Whitehead led the Raiders in defensive snaps (1,025) and tackles (126) last season, but Marshall and Burfict were better players before injuries derailed their careers. Marshall was healthy at the end of 2018 and will turn 30 in September.
