Raiders' Brandon Marshall: Participant in training camp

Marshall returned to the practice field at training camp Saturday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Marshall, who missed a batch of workouts earlier in the offseason, should be at full strength throughout the preseason as he enters his eighth year in the league. It'll be his first with the Raiders, however, and he'll battle Jason Cabinda for the starting spot at middle linebacker.

