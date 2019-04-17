Coach Vic Fangio said Callahan (foot) is healthy but only working in individual drills, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. "He's ready," Fangio said. "He actually could go in this camp , but we're just letting him do individual. I just want to give him a few more weeks to feel healthy."

Callahan is essentially recovered from the broken foot he suffered in Week 14 against the Rams, but the Broncos are exercising caution. The 27-year-old shouldn't have any troubles once training camp rolls around, and he's expected to be the No. 3 cornerback in 2019.