Chargers' Bryce Callahan: Officially unavailable
Dec 11, 2022
Callahan (abdomen) is inactive Sunday against the Dolphins.
Callahan was unable to practice Thursday or Friday due to an abdomen injury, and he'll officially be held out after being listed as doubtful. Ja'Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard could see increased playing time Sunday night.
