site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chargers-bryce-callahan-good-to-go-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chargers' Bryce Callahan: Good to go Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Callahan (groin) has been ruled active for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Callahan will return following his one-game hiatus due to a groin injury. Expect him to reprise his role as the Bolts' nickel cornerback alongside starters Michael Davis and Asante Samuel.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 13 min read