Broncos' Chad Kelly: Lands on IR, season over
Kelly (wrist) will be placed on injured reserve Monday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Despite the troubles under center in Denver, the Broncos don't feel that Kelly is ready from a health standpoint at the moment. With his placement on IR, Kelly will have to wait to showcase any ability of his until next season.
