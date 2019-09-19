Play

The Colts are expected to sign Kelly to the practice squad Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Kelly was waived by the Colts on Wednesday after having his two-game suspension lifted, and he now joins the team's practice squad. He'll serve as Indianapolis' third quarterback option behind Jacoby Brissett and Brian Hoyer.

