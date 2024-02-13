Jones recorded 46 tackles (30 solo), including two sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries while playing in 16 games across the 2023 season.

Jones showed improvement in his second campaign with the Broncos, recording 12 more tackles than he did in his first season with the team while making more game-changing plays. The veteran nose tackle's three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries were both career highs. Jones will enter the final season of his three-year deal with Denver in 2024, so the 29-year-old will look to build off his solid performance this season heading into a contract year.