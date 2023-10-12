Jones (knee) was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Chiefs, according to Troy Renck of Denver 7 News.

Jones has not practiced since suffering a knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Jets. While the nature of this issue is still unclear, the 28-year-old will now miss at least one contest while his knee continues to recover. His next opportunity to play will come versus the Packers on Sunday, Oct. 22. With Jones sidelined, expect Mike Purcell to step in as Denver's starting nose tackle during Thursday Night Football.