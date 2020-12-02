Hamilton did not haul in his lone target during Sunday's 31-3 loss to New Orleans.

The Broncos' passing game remained in park through the game as rookie wide receiver Kendall Hinton handled the quarterbacking for the Broncos. Though, for many of Denver's targets, brighter days are ahead with the return of Drew Lock from COVID protocols, Hamilton's production might improve only minimally from Sunday. The junior receiver has just six receptions for 45 yards in the four games since his clutch performance against the Chargers. The rise of KJ Hamler should keep Hamilton firmly in the WR4 role Sunday against the Chiefs.