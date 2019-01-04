Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Has future as underneath target
Hamilton finished 2018 having caught 30 of 46 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns.
During training camp, some thought that the fourth-round pick Hamilton, and not the second-round pick Courtland Sutton, was destined to be Denver's No. 3 receiver in 2018. In the end, Sutton's raw, big-play ability won out and Hamilton struggled to find a rhythm and missed extended time with a MCL sprain. His abilities as a savvy underneath target showed through down the stretch, however, as he averaged 6.25 catches off of 9.5 targets per game during the season's final four weeks following Emmanuel Sanders' season-ending Achilles injury. He scored both of his touchdowns on the season during that span. Sanders may return to provide an established threat in 2019, but it's easy to see a Denver passing attack that is eventually based around attacking with fellow youngsters Sutton and Tim Patrick down the sidelines and deep while Hamilton and his much-hyped route-running takes hold of the middle of the field.
