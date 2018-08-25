Broncos' Devontae Booker: Outplayed by Freeman again

Booker took three carries for nine yards in Friday's preseason game against Washington.

Booker got the start and the first two carries, but he only had more touch the rest of the night despite playing quite a few snaps alongside Case Keenum. Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay also saw playing time in the first half, with the former breaking off a 24-yard touchdown to bring his preseason rushing line to 15-84-3. Booker has an uninspiring 9-33-0 line after three weeks, but the Broncos still seem to be headed for a committee approach to start the season. It won't come as any surprise if Booker gets the first snap Week 1 against the Seahawks.