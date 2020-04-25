Despite the addition of speedster KJ Hamler in the second round, it would "take a lot" for him to unseat Spencer as the Broncos' primary returner, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Hamler returned 44 kicks for 1,036 yards and 37 punts for 222 yards during his two seasons at Penn State. That production, paired with elite speed, led some to make the immediate assumption that Hamler would come in as a returner. Head coach Vic Fangio dispelled that notion early with reporters, voicing his preference not to use offensive or defensive starters as returners. Not to mention, Spencer finished 10th in the league in total return yards in 2019. The addition of Hamler and Jerry Jeudy may spell trouble for some members of the Broncos' receiving corps, but probably not Spencer.