Broncos' Diontae Spencer: Likely safe at returner
Despite the addition of speedster KJ Hamler in the second round, it would "take a lot" for him to unseat Spencer as the Broncos' primary returner, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Hamler returned 44 kicks for 1,036 yards and 37 punts for 222 yards during his two seasons at Penn State. That production, paired with elite speed, led some to make the immediate assumption that Hamler would come in as a returner. Head coach Vic Fangio dispelled that notion early with reporters, voicing his preference not to use offensive or defensive starters as returners. Not to mention, Spencer finished 10th in the league in total return yards in 2019. The addition of Hamler and Jerry Jeudy may spell trouble for some members of the Broncos' receiving corps, but probably not Spencer.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Winners & Losers: Ekeler up, Jones down
Some of Round 1's biggest winners saw their fortunes turn Friday, while some players can breathe...
-
NFL Draft: Late-round WR pick tracker
Later-round wide receivers have to fight for playing time, but we'll track every wide receiver...
-
NFL Draft: Late-round RB pick tracker
Later-round running backs typically have a longer path to touches, but we'll track every backfield...
-
Zack Moss to Buffalo
Utah's Zack Moss could take a big bite out of Devin Singletary's Fantasy potential.
-
NFL Draft: TE Pick Analysis
Tight ends often struggle to make a Fantasy impact as rookies. Can the 2020 class break the...
-
Lynn Bowden, Bryan Edwards to Raiders
The Raider went for upside with consecutive picks in the third round, and it gives Derek Carr...