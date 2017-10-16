Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Exits with ankle injury

Sanders left Sunday's game against the Giants with an ankle injury and will not return, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Sanders was removed toward the end of the third quarter, finishing with five catches for 76 yards on eight targets. He was visibly favoring his right leg and was taken to the locker room on a cart, ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold reports. Fellow wideout Isaiah McKenzie appeared to suffer a leg injury of his own shortly thereafter, leaving Bennie Fowler and Jordan Taylor to work alongside Demaryius Thomas.