Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Held under 50 yards receiving

Sanders corralled six of nine targets, totaling 47 receiving yards during Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Texans.

The volume remained steady for Sanders in Week 9, but he was contained to just 7.8 yards per reception, his lowest per-catch average since facing Baltimore's ultra-talented secondary in Week 3. With Demaryius Thomas now out of the fold, Sanders may see an even greater share of the wideout targets than he already has (32 more targets than the second-leading receiver on the roster, Courtland Sutton). When Denver emerges from its Week 10 bye, Sanders and the Broncos passing attack will take on a Chargers defense that has allowed fewer than 23 completions per game (among NFL's 10 best in that metric).