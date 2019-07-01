Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Still hoping for Week 1 appearance
Sanders (Achilles) still believes it's realistic to play Week 1, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Despite acknowledging uncertainty about his participation in training camp, Sanders hasn't deviated from the primary goal. He's been running full speed since at least early May, and an Instagram post from June 7 shows the 32-year-old running routes that include sharp cuts. Sanders said he expects to perform at a Pro Bowl level once he's available, also noting that he wants to play three or four more seasons and eventually reach 10,000 career receiving yards (he has 7,024 so far). A lack of offseason additions at wide receiver hints at a similarly optimistic outlook from the Broncos' perspective, while history shows that most players suffer a considerable drop off in the first year back from an Achilles tear. The timing of the injury late last season (Dec. 5) doesn't work in Sanders' favor.
