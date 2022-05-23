site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Graham Glasgow: Makes appearance
RotoWire Staff
Glasgow (ankle) is at OTA's, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Glasgow suffered a fractured ankle in Week 9 against the Cowboys ending his season early. Whether or not the six-year veteran will be able to participate in organized activities is not yet known.
