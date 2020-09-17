Attaochu posted four tackles and a sack in Monday's 16-13 loss to the Titans.
Attaochu reclaimed last year's starting strong-side linebacker role following news that Von Miller (ankle) will miss the rest of the season, and he's off to a hot start in 2020. While he's not comparable to Miller as a pass-rusher, he fit the role against Tennessee with a sack, two QB hits and five QB pressures. This could be a sign of things to come for Attaochu, and he'll look to keep it rolling against Pittsburgh in Week 2.
