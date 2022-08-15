Schobert signed a contract with the Broncos on Monday, Troy Renck of ABC Denver reports.
Schobert recently impressed during a workout for the Broncos, and after news that Jonas Griffith (elbow) would be sidelined for at least a month, Denver opted to sign the veteran linebacker. In Griffith's absence, Alex Singleton is expected to step into a starting role next to Josey Jewell, while Schobet and Justin Strnad compete for the top backup spot. Schobert has registered at least 100 tackles and one interception in five straight seasons, but he didn't garner major attention in free agency this offseason.