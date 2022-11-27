site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: titans-joe-schobert-sitting-out-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Titans' Joe Schobert: Sitting out Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Schobert (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Bengals, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Schobert was signed to the team's active roster from their practice squad Nov. 15. After suiting up Week 11 against the Packers, the veteran linebacker will be a healthy scratch against Cincinnati.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 13 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read