Schobert was signed to Tennessee's 53-man roster from the practice squad Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Schobert has already been elevated from the team's practice squad three times his season, recording nine tackles (six solo) and forcing a fumble. With Zach Cunningham (elbow) going on IR and David Long (neck) questionable for Thursday against the Packers, the Titans were in need of more depth at inside linebacker.