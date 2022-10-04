Schobert reverted to the Titans' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Schobert recorded six tackles and one forced fumble after being activated from Tennessee's practice squad for the first time this season. With fellow inside linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow) inactive in Week 4, the 28-year-old veteran played 24 of the Titans' 66 defensive snaps behind David Long (66) and Dylan Cole (38). Schobert did not record a tackle while also playing four special-teams snaps, and he will now be eligible for two more elevations from Tennessee's practice squad this season.