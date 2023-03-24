Callaway has agreed to terms with the Broncos, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Per Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post, Callaway is joining the Broncos on a one-year deal. The 6-foot-2, 204-pounder is coming off a 2022 season in which he caught 16 passes for 158 yards and a TD in 14 games with the Saints, but it's worth noting that Callaway posted career-best marks (46/698/6) in 2021, while working with Sean Payton (now Denver's head coach) in New Orleans. For now, however, he slots in behind Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick on his new team's wideout depth chart, but the 24-year-old does give the Broncos added depth on that front in the event that KJ Hamler (pectoral) isn't ready for game action early on this coming season.