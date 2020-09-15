Gordon ran for 78 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries while losing one fumble during Monday's 16-14 loss to the Titans. He also caught all three of his targets for eight receiving yards during the contest.

Gordon's fumble came deep in Denver's own end early in the second quarter, and the Titans cashed in five plays later with a touchdown to knot the score at 7-7. The 27-year-old back is, unfortunately, no stranger to fumbles, with five balls coughed up over his past 13 regular-season appearances. Gordon didn't have much competition for touches in Week 1, as Phillip Lindsay was forced to exit the game with a foot injury after fielding just seven carries. Lindsay's status for Week 2 remains uncertain, but if he were limited or inactive, Gordon would be in line for an even greater share of the running back workload against the Steelers' stout front seven.