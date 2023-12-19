The Ravens signed Gordon from their practice squad to the active roster Tuesday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.
Rookie halfback Keaton Mitchell went down with a ruptured ACL on Sunday, and Baltimore promptly promoted Gordon to reinforce the position. In two games with the Ravens earlier this season, Gordon took 13 carries for 53 yards, adding three catches for 46 yards on three targets.
